Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Space

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video intro for the Airman Space event at Vandenberg Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958552
    VIRIN: 250411-X-VJ291-2001
    Filename: DOD_110921606
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Space, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Airman Space

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download