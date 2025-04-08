Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Cheer

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    96th Test Wing

    The 96th Test Wing Chapel brings holiday cheer to families and friends during a tree lighting ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024. The fun-filled event included a visit from Santa, treats, coloring, and more. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 17:05
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Santa
    Santa Claus
    Tree Lighting
    Eglin AFB
    96th Test Wing Chapel
    Eglin Tree Lighting Ceremony

