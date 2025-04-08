The 96th Test Wing Chapel brings holiday cheer to families and friends during a tree lighting ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024. The fun-filled event included a visit from Santa, treats, coloring, and more. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 17:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958546
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-AL359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110921396
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Cheer, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.