Secretary of the Army tours Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland, April 11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958544" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll toured the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Poland April 11 to see first hand the U.S. Army’s newest and most modern APS site, a strategic forward based power projection platform.



The state-of-the-art APS-2 site encompasses 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility, and other structures, housing an entire modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 vehicles and equipment sets.



Sworn in on February 25th, 2025 as the 26th Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll oversees operations, modernization, and resource allocation for nearly one million Active, Guard, and Reserve Soldiers and more than 265,000 Army Civilians.



(Video footage by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment. Produced by Cameron Porter, 405th Army Field Support Brigade Public Affairs Officer)