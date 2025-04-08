Submarine Force Birthday Shoutout

Sailors wish the U.S. submarine force a happy 125th birthday. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy video by Submarine Group 9 Public Affairs)
