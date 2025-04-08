Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Force Birthday Shoutout

    SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    Sailors wish the U.S. submarine force a happy 125th birthday. Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy video by Submarine Group 9 Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 15:35
    Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Submarine Force Birthday Shoutout, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submariner
    Navy
    Submarine

