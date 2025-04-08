3rd ID Competes in the 2025 International Sniper Competition

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete at the 2025 International Sniper Competition (ISC) at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 11, 2025. The ISC is a combat-focused event that aims to challenge a sniper team’s ability to communicate and make decisions under stress and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luciano Alcala)
|04.11.2025
|04.12.2025 11:33
|Video Productions
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
