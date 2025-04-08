Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID Competes in the 2025 International Sniper Competition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala and Pfc. Trey Woodard

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, compete at the 2025 International Sniper Competition (ISC) at Fort Benning, Georgia, April 11, 2025. The ISC is a combat-focused event that aims to challenge a sniper team’s ability to communicate and make decisions under stress and fatigue. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luciano Alcala)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958528
    VIRIN: 250411-A-KB025-6539
    Filename: DOD_110920801
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID Competes in the 2025 International Sniper Competition, by SPC Luciano Alcala and PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, 3rd ID, ISC 2025, International Best Sniper Competition

