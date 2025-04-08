Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with its air wing consisting of F-35C Lightning IIs works alongside the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Date Taken: 10.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 17:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958365
    VIRIN: 250410-D-D0477-1002
    PIN: 25041
    Filename: DOD_110918069
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with its air wing consisting of F-35C Lightning IIs works alongside the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    CENTCOM
    Iran
    USCENTCOM
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Houthis

