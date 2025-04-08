US Army Sgt. Ednita Alonzo, assigned to Munson Army Health Center performs the national anthem at Frontier Chapel on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 10, for an opportunity to perform representing the Armed Forces at a major sporting event.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2025 17:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|958360
|VIRIN:
|250410-O-OT285-4823
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110918018
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier sings National Anthem, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Leavenworth
Munson Army Health Center
Community relations (COMREL)