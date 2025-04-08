Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center Soldier sings National Anthem

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    US Army Sgt. Ednita Alonzo, assigned to Munson Army Health Center performs the national anthem at Frontier Chapel on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 10, for an opportunity to perform representing the Armed Forces at a major sporting event.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 17:49
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    This work, Munson Army Health Center Soldier sings National Anthem, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leavenworth

    Munson Army Health Center

    Community relations (COMREL)

    NFL
    Missouri
    MLB
    Kansas City
    Kansas
    Special Events

