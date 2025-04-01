Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clinical Support Staff Protocols

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Clinical Support Staff Protocols (CSSPs) help streamline care at Kenner Army Health Clinic by allowing staff to assist with common conditions like sore throats, UTIs, and pregnancy tests. These step-by-step protocols improve efficiency, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall patient experience.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 19:43
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

