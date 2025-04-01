Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in rappel tower training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, April, 7, 2025. Rappel training is conducted to build confidence in recruits and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957924
|VIRIN:
|250407-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110909693
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.