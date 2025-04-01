Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in rappel tower training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, April, 7, 2025. Rappel training is conducted to build confidence in recruits and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957924
    VIRIN: 250407-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110909693
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Rappel Tower, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rappel
    Recruits
    PI
    Mike Company
    ERR
    MCRDPI

