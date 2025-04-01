Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts suspected smuggling vessel off San Diego coast

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sappey 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    A Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne boarding crew interdicts a suspected maritime smuggling vessel carrying eight Mexican nationals approximately 27 miles west of San Diego, April 5, 2025. This interdiction was a coordinated effort by the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne, USS Spruance (DDG 111) and Department of Homeland Security partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957916
    VIRIN: 250407-G-FF318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110909418
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USCG
    Spruance
    Terrell Horne
    San Diego DHS

