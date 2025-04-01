Coast Guard interdicts suspected smuggling vessel off San Diego coast

A Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne boarding crew interdicts a suspected maritime smuggling vessel carrying eight Mexican nationals approximately 27 miles west of San Diego, April 5, 2025. This interdiction was a coordinated effort by the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne, USS Spruance (DDG 111) and Department of Homeland Security partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957916
|VIRIN:
|250407-G-FF318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110909418
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
