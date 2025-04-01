Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR SAAPM 2025

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Tyra Breaux and Hannah Covington

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Col. Eli Lozano, Commander of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) , Command Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner, Command Sgt. Maj of WRAIR. both share a message In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). During Sexual Assault & Prevention Month, the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program (SHARP) reinforces every Soldiers responsibility to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. Eliminating sexual misconduct ensures the dignity and respect of members of the Army team, promotes cohesion, and ensures the readiness of Army formations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Hannah Covington and Tyra Breaux)

