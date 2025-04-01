WRAIR SAAPM 2025

Col. Eli Lozano, Commander of Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) , Command Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner, Command Sgt. Maj of WRAIR. both share a message In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). During Sexual Assault & Prevention Month, the Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program (SHARP) reinforces every Soldiers responsibility to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. Eliminating sexual misconduct ensures the dignity and respect of members of the Army team, promotes cohesion, and ensures the readiness of Army formations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Hannah Covington and Tyra Breaux)
