    Kentucky National Guard responds to flooding in state capital

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Soldiers with the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion drive to staging locations in Frankfort, Ky. on April 6, 2025. Several units from the Kentucky National Guard, both Army and Air, responded to flooding across the state, including the state capital, Frankfort, due to rising waters of the Kentucky River. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957897
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-QL321-1006
    Filename: DOD_110908978
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Kentucky National Guard responds to flooding in state capital, by Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flooding
    National Guard
    community support
    Frankfort
    75th TC
    38th DIVARTY

