Kentucky National Guard responds to flooding in state capital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion drive to staging locations in Frankfort, Ky. on April 6, 2025. Several units from the Kentucky National Guard, both Army and Air, responded to flooding across the state, including the state capital, Frankfort, due to rising waters of the Kentucky River. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Andy Dickson)