Soldiers with the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion drive to staging locations in Frankfort, Ky. on April 6, 2025. Several units from the Kentucky National Guard, both Army and Air, responded to flooding across the state, including the state capital, Frankfort, due to rising waters of the Kentucky River. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957897
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-QL321-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110908978
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky National Guard responds to flooding in state capital, by Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
