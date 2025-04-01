Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) Law Enforcement Weapons Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to 1st Army Division West receive law enforcement weapons training and qualification instruction during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition held at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by 1st Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Danielle Rayon)