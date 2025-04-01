U.S. Army Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to 1st Army Division West receive law enforcement weapons training and qualification instruction during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition held at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by 1st Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Danielle Rayon)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957894
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-IN656-1001
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110908929
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) Law Enforcement Weapons Training B-Roll, by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.