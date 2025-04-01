Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescues 3 people near Tybee Island, Georgia

    TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues three people after their vessel grounded near Tybee Island, Georgia, April 5, 2025. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the individuals and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Georgia
    Coast Guard
    Tybee Island
    Air Station Savannah

