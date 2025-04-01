Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescues 3 people near Tybee Island, Georgia

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues three people after their vessel grounded near Tybee Island, Georgia, April 5, 2025. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the individuals and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
