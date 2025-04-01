Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best OC/T Competition Day 3 Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, compete in the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957888
    VIRIN: 250404-A-QI027-1003
    Filename: DOD_110908793
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best OC/T Competition Day 3 Reel, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    Best OC/T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download