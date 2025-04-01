U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, compete in the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957888
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-QI027-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110908793
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best OC/T Competition Day 3 Reel, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.