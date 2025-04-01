Military family member Chloe talks about being a member of a military family April 4, 2025, while participating in a Month of the Military Child event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event she was a part of was Family Movie Night, and she was among more than 100 people who attended the family friendly event coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Every April at Fort McCoy is observed as Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957874
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-OK556-1170
|Filename:
|DOD_110908655
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military family member talks about being in a military family during Fort McCoy MOMC event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.