Military family member talks about being in a military family during Fort McCoy MOMC event

Military family member Chloe talks about being a member of a military family April 4, 2025, while participating in a Month of the Military Child event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event she was a part of was Family Movie Night, and she was among more than 100 people who attended the family friendly event coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Every April at Fort McCoy is observed as Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)