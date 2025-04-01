Army 250th Birthday: Strength Across Europe (USAREUR-AF)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), produced on April 07, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Strength Across Europe" reflects on the critical role U.S. Army Soldiers have played, and continue to play, in ensuring peace and security across Europe. From World Wars to Cold war missions and modern-day operations, the U.S Army’s unwavering commitment to Europe, its partners, and allies remains steadfast. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)