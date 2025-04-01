Army 250th Birthday: Strength Across Europe (USAREUR-AF)

This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), produced on April 07, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Strength Across Europe" reflects on the critical role U.S. Army Soldiers have played, and continue to play, in ensuring peace and security across Europe. From World Wars to Cold war missions and modern-day operations, the U.S Army’s unwavering commitment to Europe, its partners, and allies remains steadfast. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
