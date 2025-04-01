Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday: Strength Across Europe (USAREUR-AF)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), produced on April 07, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Strength Across Europe" reflects on the critical role U.S. Army Soldiers have played, and continue to play, in ensuring peace and security across Europe. From World Wars to Cold war missions and modern-day operations, the U.S Army’s unwavering commitment to Europe, its partners, and allies remains steadfast. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 06:59
