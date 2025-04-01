25TH Combat Aviation Brigade Performs Bambi Bucket Operation during Salaknib 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division perform a Bambi Bucket Operation in response to an unexpected range fire during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2025. The Bambi Bucket system is performed by extracting water from a local water source and spreading it on a fire that is too large to be contained by the local fire department. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
04.01.2025
04.07.2025
Video Productions
957842
250401-A-PM691-1001
DOD_110908184
00:00:30
|Location:
FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
1
1
