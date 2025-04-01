Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25TH Combat Aviation Brigade Performs Bambi Bucket Operation during Salaknib 2025

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division perform a Bambi Bucket Operation in response to an unexpected range fire during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2025. The Bambi Bucket system is performed by extracting water from a local water source and spreading it on a fire that is too large to be contained by the local fire department. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 03:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957842
    VIRIN: 250401-A-PM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_110908184
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25TH Combat Aviation Brigade Performs Bambi Bucket Operation during Salaknib 2025, by SSG Katelyn Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

