The Auto Hobby Shop on Yokota Air Base, Japan, offers a variety of services and resources for vehicle maintenance and repairs. The accompanied b-roll showcases amenities, resources, lift-stalls, an oil change pit, an in-house auto parts shop, and staff offering a variety of services 7 days per week.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957833
|VIRIN:
|250407-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110908027
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
This work, Yokota Auto Hobby Shop B-Roll, by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
