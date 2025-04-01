Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: Mar. 25, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Singapore, U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia conducted a weapons familiarization live firing range during Valiant Mark 25.U.S. soldiers, U.S. Marines, and ROK Marines conducted a joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone at the Twin Bridges Training Area. In the Philippines, U.S. Army soldiers with the a Theater Sustainment Command worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 21:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957824
    VIRIN: 250325-N-XP917-2567
    Filename: DOD_110907820
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: Mar. 25, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacific
    Singapore
    Philippines
    Republic of Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download