On this Pacific News: In Singapore, U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia conducted a weapons familiarization live firing range during Valiant Mark 25.U.S. soldiers, U.S. Marines, and ROK Marines conducted a joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone at the Twin Bridges Training Area. In the Philippines, U.S. Army soldiers with the a Theater Sustainment Command worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 21:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|957824
|VIRIN:
|250325-N-XP917-2567
|Filename:
|DOD_110907820
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Mar. 25, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.