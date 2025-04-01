819th Engineer "Sapper" Company Abatis Training

U.S. Army soldiers with the 819th Engineer “Sapper” Company, Arizona National Guard, conduct abatis training to create obstacles on Camp Navajo, in Bellemont, Ariz. 5 April, 2025. Abatis training reinforces soldier’s ability to maintain mobility, deny enemy advances, and protect friendly forces in high-threat environments.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957809
|VIRIN:
|250405-Z-AY325-2153
|Filename:
|DOD_110907729
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
