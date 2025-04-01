TRADOC Command Overview 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides a dynamic overview of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command—TRADOC. As the Army’s architect for training, education, and leader development, TRADOC prepares Soldiers, civilians, and leaders to succeed in today’s complex operational environment. With a focus on innovation, modernization, and readiness, TRADOC drives change across the force—ensuring the Army can deter, fight, and win on any battlefield. From initial training to advanced education, doctrine development to integration of emerging technologies, this video highlights how TRADOC shapes the Army’s present and builds its future.