Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC Command Overview 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    This video provides a dynamic overview of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command—TRADOC. As the Army’s architect for training, education, and leader development, TRADOC prepares Soldiers, civilians, and leaders to succeed in today’s complex operational environment. With a focus on innovation, modernization, and readiness, TRADOC drives change across the force—ensuring the Army can deter, fight, and win on any battlefield. From initial training to advanced education, doctrine development to integration of emerging technologies, this video highlights how TRADOC shapes the Army’s present and builds its future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957792
    VIRIN: 250406-D-KT705-7106
    PIN: 002
    Filename: DOD_110907083
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Command Overview 2025, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Command Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download