TRADOC Command Overview 2025

This video provides a dynamic overview of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command—TRADOC. As the Army’s architect for training, education, and leader development, TRADOC prepares Soldiers, civilians, and leaders to succeed in today’s complex operational environment. With a focus on innovation, modernization, and readiness, TRADOC drives change across the force—ensuring the Army can deter, fight, and win on any battlefield. From initial training to advanced education, doctrine development to integration of emerging technologies, this video highlights how TRADOC shapes the Army’s present and builds its future.
