U.S. Army Capt. Benjamin Wilson, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, participates in situational training exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2025. His company conducted squad and team level situational training exercises in preparation for a live fire exercise in May. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 17:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957788
|VIRIN:
|250405-Z-PA178-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_110907056
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-109th Area Defense: Cpt. Banjamin Wilson, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.