41st IBCT Infantry Conducts Combined Arms Urban Assault

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment (Volunteers Battalion), Oregon Army National Guard, execute a complex urban assault operation on Range 25 during Annual Training on April 3, 2025 at Yakima Training Center, Washington. The training is critical preparation for their upcoming Horn of Africa deployment.



The operation demonstrates the full spectrum of infantry and combat engineer integration. It begins with weapons squad and battalion snipers establishing fire superiority from elevated support-by-fire positions to suppress the objective. Once enemy positions are contained, sappers from 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion breach wire obstacles using Bangalore torpedoes, creating access points for infantry assault teams to enter the urban environment.



Infantry soldiers conduct multiple door breaches, demonstrating effective room-clearing techniques with precision and coordination. After methodically securing their objective, the platoon transitions to defensive operations, culminating with the tactical employment of claymore mines to secure their perimeter.



This exercise represents essential combat capabilities being refined before the battalion's Horn of Africa deployment, demonstrating why Oregon National Guard soldiers remain Connected to our communities, Competent in our capabilities, and Committed to excellence in all we do.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)