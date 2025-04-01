USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76): XO's Dirty Jobs Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), troubleshoots computer networks with information systems technicians as part of an internal video series, "XO's Dirty Jobs". Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)