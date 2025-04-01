Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76): XO's Dirty Jobs Episode 1

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), troubleshoots computer networks with information systems technicians as part of an internal video series, "XO's Dirty Jobs". Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.05.2025 01:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957751
    VIRIN: 250402-N-JF009-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905994
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76): XO's Dirty Jobs Episode 1, by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XO
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76
    dirty jobs

