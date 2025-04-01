USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Navy chief’s 132nd anniversary

Chief petty officers assemble aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), commemorating the Navy chief’s 132nd birthday, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 1, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video
by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
