    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates Navy chief’s 132nd anniversary

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Simons 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Chief petty officers assemble aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), commemorating the Navy chief’s 132nd birthday, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 1, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video
    by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.05.2025 00:32
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    Chief
    anniversary
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

