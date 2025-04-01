With the conclusion of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 277 Aviation Support Battalion supports port operations at Jacksonville Port in Jacksonville, FL, April 4, 2024.
Post-deployment port operations include offloading aircraft from the boat and ensuring the aircraft is suitable for flight back to Fort Drum, NY.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 23:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957749
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-FL725-9638
|Filename:
|DOD_110905967
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Pst Deployment Port Operations, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.