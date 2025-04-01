Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade Post-Deployment Port Operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Following the conclusion of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 277 Aviation Support Battalion supports port operations at Jacksonville Port in Jacksonville, FL, April 4, 2024. Post-deployment port operations include off-loading aircraft from the boat and ensuring the aircraft is suitable for flight back to Fort Drum, NY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957749
    VIRIN: 250404-A-FL725-9638
    Filename: DOD_110905967
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Post-Deployment Port Operations, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    Jacksonville
    Port Ops
    277 ASB

