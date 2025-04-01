10th Combat Aviation Brigade Post-Deployment Port Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Following the conclusion of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 277 Aviation Support Battalion supports port operations at Jacksonville Port in Jacksonville, FL, April 4, 2024. Post-deployment port operations include off-loading aircraft from the boat and ensuring the aircraft is suitable for flight back to Fort Drum, NY.