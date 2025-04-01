B-Roll: Ground Transportation Operators Tested In Simulated Combat Exercise At Whiteman

Ground transportation operators assigned to the 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 3, 2025. The exercise simulated a combat environment and tested the Airmen based on wartime and contingency requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|04.03.2025
|04.04.2025 17:16
|B-Roll
|957732
|250403-F-TE518-1001
|DOD_110905627
|00:06:36
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|1
|1
