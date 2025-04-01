Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Ground Transportation Operators Tested In Simulated Combat Exercise At Whiteman

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Ground transportation operators assigned to the 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 3, 2025. The exercise simulated a combat environment and tested the Airmen based on wartime and contingency requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957732
    VIRIN: 250403-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905627
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Ground Transportation Operators Tested In Simulated Combat Exercise At Whiteman, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    logistics
    ground transportation
    Deployment
    lethality
    B-2

