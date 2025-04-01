Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal EHR Testimonials - Service Members

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    LTC Jimmedda Mills, Nurse Informaticist at Martin Army Community Hospital, and SrA Juliette Garcia, U.S. Air Force, talks about what the Federal Electronic Health Record means to them. Learn more at the FEHRM website at www.FEHRM.gov.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 17:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957730
    VIRIN: 240821-O-RF869-7012
    Filename: DOD_110905573
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal EHR Testimonials - Service Members, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

