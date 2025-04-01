LTC Jimmedda Mills, Nurse Informaticist at Martin Army Community Hospital, and SrA Juliette Garcia, U.S. Air Force, talks about what the Federal Electronic Health Record means to them. Learn more at the FEHRM website at www.FEHRM.gov.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957730
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-RF869-7012
|Filename:
|DOD_110905573
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Federal EHR Testimonials - Service Members, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.