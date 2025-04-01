Competitors endure high-intensity interval training sessions during the Valor Run portion of the Maryland National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, April 3, 2025. The Maryland National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state's top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards--all reflecting the Army's Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Christina Chang)
This work, Soldiers Engage High Intensity Interval Training, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
