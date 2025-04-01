Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Engage High Intensity Interval Training

    REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors endure high-intensity interval training sessions during the Valor Run portion of the Maryland National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, April 3, 2025. The Maryland National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state's top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards--all reflecting the Army's Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Christina Chang)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 16:32
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND, US

    MDNGSBWC2025
    MDNG State Best Warrior Competition 2025
    MDNGBWC2025

