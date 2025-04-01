Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 13-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alexis French and Pfc. Jadica Heinz

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One assess notional damage to an airstrip during a base recovery as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, March 26, 2025. Weapons and Tactics Instructor course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. James D. Vance, the Vice President of the United States, fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Weapons Training Battalion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 26, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 04.04.2025
    Location: US
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957688
    VIRIN: 250403-M-JX586-1001
    Filename: DOD_110904866
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 13-25 (AFN VERSION), by Cpl Alexis French and PFC Jadica Heinz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    Weapons Training Battalion
    M240 B
    DMAMVMM
    DMAPROD
    USMCNews

