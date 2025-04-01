Marine Minute 13-25 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One assess notional damage to an airstrip during a base recovery as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, March 26, 2025. Weapons and Tactics Instructor course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. James D. Vance, the Vice President of the United States, fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range at Weapons Training Battalion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 26, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz)