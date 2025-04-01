First Jump of 2025: Nebraska Guard Paratroopers Take to the Skies

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Nebraska Army National Guard, conduct an airborne operation at the Husker Drop Zone, March 7, 2025. The event marked the unit’s first jump of the year, with more than 200 paratroopers participating. Airborne operations like this aim to help Soldiers maintain individual and collective proficiency, a key component of airborne training requirements following completion of the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Moore, Georgia. These exercises are intended to support unit readiness by reinforcing tactical skills and maintaining the capability to deploy by air when needed. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns; Edited by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
