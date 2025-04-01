First Jump of 2025: Nebraska Guard Paratroopers Take to the Skies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957676" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Nebraska Army National Guard, conduct an airborne operation at the Husker Drop Zone, March 7, 2025. The event marked the unit’s first jump of the year, with more than 200 paratroopers participating. Airborne operations like this aim to help Soldiers maintain individual and collective proficiency, a key component of airborne training requirements following completion of the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Moore, Georgia. These exercises are intended to support unit readiness by reinforcing tactical skills and maintaining the capability to deploy by air when needed. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns; Edited by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)