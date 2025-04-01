Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Jump of 2025: Nebraska Guard Paratroopers Take to the Skies

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Nebraska Army National Guard, conduct an airborne operation at the Husker Drop Zone, March 7, 2025. The event marked the unit’s first jump of the year, with more than 200 paratroopers participating. Airborne operations like this aim to help Soldiers maintain individual and collective proficiency, a key component of airborne training requirements following completion of the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Moore, Georgia. These exercises are intended to support unit readiness by reinforcing tactical skills and maintaining the capability to deploy by air when needed. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns; Edited by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 09:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957676
    VIRIN: 250404-Z-IC909-6127
    Filename: DOD_110904479
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    National Guard Bureau

    Jump
    Airborne
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    134th Infantry Regiment
    Husker Drop Zone

