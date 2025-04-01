SACEUR Swimming 2025 at SHAPE b-roll

Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Swimming event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 25, 2025. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the third event held for the 2025 season, with Benelux-France taking first, followed by NATO North, Germany, USA, Great Britain and NATO South. B-roll package includes footage of swimmers racing, lifeguards, crowd shots and award ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
