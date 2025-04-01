SACEUR Swimming 2025 at SHAPE b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957642" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Swimming event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 25, 2025. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the third event held for the 2025 season, with Benelux-France taking first, followed by NATO North, Germany, USA, Great Britain and NATO South. B-roll package includes footage of swimmers racing, lifeguards, crowd shots and award ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)