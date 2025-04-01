Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SACEUR Swimming 2025 at SHAPE b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    03.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Six national teams competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports Swimming event at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 25, 2025. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the third event held for the 2025 season, with Benelux-France taking first, followed by NATO North, Germany, USA, Great Britain and NATO South. B-roll package includes footage of swimmers racing, lifeguards, crowd shots and award ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957642
    VIRIN: 250325-F-PJ022-1002
    Filename: DOD_110904191
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR Swimming 2025 at SHAPE b-roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Swimming
    SACEUR
    SHAPE
    AFN Benelux
    SACEUR Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download