    Secretary of Defense's message to Service Members in the Indo-Pacific

    JAPAN

    03.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Pete Hegseth, United States Secretary of Defense, delivers a personal message from to Japan to the service members and their families in the region, thanking them for their service, time and sacrifice to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 03:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957635
    VIRIN: 250330-N-XP917-5389
    Filename: DOD_110904153
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense's message to Service Members in the Indo-Pacific, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US forces
    AFN
    Japan
    Military
    USINDOPACOM
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)

