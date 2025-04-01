Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division Participates in Rifle Squad Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division participate in the 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 27, 2025. The competition focuses on offensive and defensive tactics, patrolling, physical fitness, combat marksmanship, critical thinking, and signature management. The squads will be evaluated for over 96 hours of continuous operations while utilizing the Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scale (BARS). The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957626
    VIRIN: 250327-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110904030
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 3d Marine Division Participates in Rifle Squad Competition, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

