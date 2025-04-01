Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific Competes in Marksmanship Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, participate in the Okianwa Marksmanship Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 26, 2025. The competition employs combat marksmanship training, basic infantry tactics, and excellence in weapons handling in a timed competitive atmosphere. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957622
    VIRIN: 250326-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903980
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

