Seaman Mark Bonsteel- Mariners at Bat

U.S. Coast Guard members, serving in the Pacific Northwest, provide batters announcements for the Mariners baseball team aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB- 20), Seattle, Apr. 03, 2025. The USCGC Healy is a polar ice breaker and was commissioned in 1999. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)
Seaman Mark Bonsteel
Julio Rodriguez
Randy Arozarena
Dominic Canzone
