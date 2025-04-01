Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean T. Manley - Mariners at Bat

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard members, serving in the Pacific Northwest, provide batters announcements for the Mariners baseball team aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB- 20), Seattle, Apr. 03, 2025. The USCGC Healy is a polar ice breaker and was commissioned in 1999. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean T. Manley

    Cal Raleigh
    Mitch Garver
    Blake Hunt

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 00:25
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    baseball
    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    MLBMariners

