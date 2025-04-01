Petty Officer 1st Class Angelina Gerber - Mariners at Bat

U.S. Coast Guard members, serving in the Pacific Northwest, provide batters announcements for the Mariners baseball team aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB- 20), Seattle, Apr. 03, 2025. The USCGC Healy is a polar ice breaker and was commissioned in 1999. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler)
Petty Officer 1st Class Angelina Gerber
Donovan Solano
Dylan Moore
Luke Raley
Tyler Locklear
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 00:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
