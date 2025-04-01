video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Military and civilian acts perform and sit as static displays during the 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 28-30, 2025. The air show served as a way to bring in and engage with the community, as well as using various performances to reflect the importance of the mission at Barksdale, which provides combat-ready aircraft on the global scale anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)