U.S. Military and civilian acts perform and sit as static displays during the 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 28-30, 2025. The air show served as a way to bring in and engage with the community, as well as using various performances to reflect the importance of the mission at Barksdale, which provides combat-ready aircraft on the global scale anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 22:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957604
|VIRIN:
|250330-F-HF999-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110903824
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show, by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
