    2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Military and civilian acts perform and sit as static displays during the 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 28-30, 2025. The air show served as a way to bring in and engage with the community, as well as using various performances to reflect the importance of the mission at Barksdale, which provides combat-ready aircraft on the global scale anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 22:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957604
    VIRIN: 250330-F-HF999-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110903824
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    C-17 Globemaster III
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    USAF Thunderbirds, usafads, F-16

