Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mariners at Bat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard members, serving in the Pacific Northwest, provide batters announcements for the Mariners baseball team aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB- 20), Seattle, Apr. 03, 2025. The USCGC Healy is a polar ice breaker and was commissioned in 1999 (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson)

    Volunteer 1: Petty Officer 2nd Class Terra Ashbrook
    Volunteer 2: Seaman Mark Bonsteel
    Volunteer 3: Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Shaw Jr.
    Volunteer 4: N/A
    Volunteer 5: N/A
    Volunteer 6: Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Friend
    Volunteer 7: Petty Officer 1st Class Angelina Gerber
    Volunteer 8: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean T. Manley

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957591
    VIRIN: 250403-G-GJ258-1001
    Filename: DOD_110903591
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLBMariners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download