Mariners at Bat

U.S. Coast Guard members, serving in the Pacific Northwest, provide batters announcements for the Mariners baseball team aboard the USCGC Healy (WAGB- 20), Seattle, Apr. 03, 2025. The USCGC Healy is a polar ice breaker and was commissioned in 1999 (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson)
Volunteer 1: Petty Officer 2nd Class Terra Ashbrook
Volunteer 2: Seaman Mark Bonsteel
Volunteer 3: Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Shaw Jr.
Volunteer 4: N/A
Volunteer 5: N/A
Volunteer 6: Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Friend
Volunteer 7: Petty Officer 1st Class Angelina Gerber
Volunteer 8: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean T. Manley
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 20:24
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
