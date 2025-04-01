Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Bayonet Assault Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley and Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice bayonet techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2025. MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real-world combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957556
    VIRIN: 250401-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902800
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Bayonet Assault Course, by PFC Jaden Beardsley and LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Bayonet
    USNORTHCOM
    MCMAP
    ERR
    MCRDPI

