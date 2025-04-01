November Company Bayonet Assault Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice bayonet techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2025. MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real-world combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)