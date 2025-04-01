U.S. Marine Corps recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice bayonet techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 1, 2025. MCMAP is important in teaching recruits basic hand-to-hand fighting as well as rifle techniques that are necessary in a real-world combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957556
|VIRIN:
|250401-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902800
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Bayonet Assault Course, by PFC Jaden Beardsley and LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.