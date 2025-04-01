Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - April 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Catch the latest news from around the Military Health System, April 3. See how military medical personnel support warfighter readiness, NASA’s Artemis II mission, future use of AI in medicine, and TRICARE virtual health services. See more on these and other stories from the MHS on Health.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957555
    VIRIN: 250403-O-NH850-2748
    Filename: DOD_110902797
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - April 3, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    news
    health
    around
    MHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download