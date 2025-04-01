Around the MHS - April 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957555" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Catch the latest news from around the Military Health System, April 3. See how military medical personnel support warfighter readiness, NASA’s Artemis II mission, future use of AI in medicine, and TRICARE virtual health services. See more on these and other stories from the MHS on Health.mil.