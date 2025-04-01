Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Message - April 2025 - Col. Nicole Ivers

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's command message, wing deputy commander, Col. Nicole Ivers, speaks on the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth's vision that rests on three fundamental pillars: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence and echoes the President's mandate: Peace through Strength.

    This work, Command Message - April 2025 - Col. Nicole Ivers, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command message
    three pillars
    rebuilding our military
    reestablishing deterrence
    restoring the warrior ethos

