In this month's command message, wing deputy commander, Col. Nicole Ivers, speaks on the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth's vision that rests on three fundamental pillars: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence and echoes the President's mandate: Peace through Strength.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 13:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|957547
|VIRIN:
|250403-Z-WQ490-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902771
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Message - April 2025 - Col. Nicole Ivers, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
