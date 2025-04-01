U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command introduces its newest airframe, the OA-1K Skyraider II. The Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. It will have the ability to support special operations forces as well as the Joint Force through close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957546
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-XX000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110902749
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Skyraider II Introduction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.