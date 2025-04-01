Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyraider II Introduction

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command introduces its newest airframe, the OA-1K Skyraider II. The Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. It will have the ability to support special operations forces as well as the Joint Force through close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957546
    VIRIN: 250403-A-XX000-1001
    Filename: DOD_110902749
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    AFSOC
    AirCommandos
    ReadyAF
    SkyraiderII

