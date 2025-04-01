Skyraider II Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command introduces its newest airframe, the OA-1K Skyraider II. The Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. It will have the ability to support special operations forces as well as the Joint Force through close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Army video by U.S. Special Operations Command Public Affairs)