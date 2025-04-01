Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department Officials Testify on Military Posture in Europe, Africa

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee April 3, 2025, in Washington. The committee will review the military posture of Eucom and Africom as it relates to their defense authorization requests for fiscal year 2026 and their future years defense programs

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 957544
    Filename: DOD_110902659
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Department Officials Testify on Military Posture in Europe, Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

