Defense Department Officials Testify on Military Posture in Europe, Africa

Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee April 3, 2025, in Washington. The committee will review the military posture of Eucom and Africom as it relates to their defense authorization requests for fiscal year 2026 and their future years defense programs