Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee April 3, 2025, in Washington. The committee will review the military posture of Eucom and Africom as it relates to their defense authorization requests for fiscal year 2026 and their future years defense programs
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|957544
|Filename:
|DOD_110902659
|Length:
|02:18:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Department Officials Testify on Military Posture in Europe, Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
