B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: SgtMaj, Commandant of the Marine Corps visit MRF-SEA Marines in Singapore

The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz and the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, engage with Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, during Valiant Mark 25 on Bedok Camp and SAFTI City training facility, Singapore, March 24, 2025. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability, build mutual defense capabilities, and strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and Singapore Armed Forces. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)