Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: SgtMaj, Commandant of the Marine Corps visit MRF-SEA Marines in Singapore

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SINGAPORE

    03.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz and the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, engage with Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, during Valiant Mark 25 on Bedok Camp and SAFTI City training facility, Singapore, March 24, 2025. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability, build mutual defense capabilities, and strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and Singapore Armed Forces. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957532
    VIRIN: 250324-M-DC769-2001
    Filename: DOD_110902533
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: SgtMaj, Commandant of the Marine Corps visit MRF-SEA Marines in Singapore, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Singapore
    SMMC
    Valiant Mark
    MRFSEA
    VALIANT MARK 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download