2nd MLG Corporals Course Obstacle Course PT

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corporals Course, participate in an obstacle course physical training event as part of the 2nd MLG Corporals Course 2-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 17, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the knowledge and skills to become successful small-unit leaders in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 12:14
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
