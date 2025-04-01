2nd MLG Corporals Course Obstacle Course PT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group Corporals Course, participate in an obstacle course physical training event as part of the 2nd MLG Corporals Course 2-25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 17, 2025. Corporals Course is designed to provide Marines with the knowledge and skills to become successful small-unit leaders in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)