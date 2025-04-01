10th AAMDC's 1000 Pound Challenge

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carlos MoranBonilla, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command force protections noncommissioned officer in charge, joins the 1000 Pound Club Mar. 12, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 1000 Pound Challenge consists of three barbell workouts with a 1000 consecutive pound goal and a 1 hour time limit, with an alternative 500 pound goal (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957506
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-WD958-9016
|Filename:
|DOD_110902019
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
